Relief drop provides food and clothing to Langa fire victims

Cape Town - There were scenes of jubilation as Langa residents affected by the fires last month received food, clothes, kitchen supplies and toys, courtesy of SA Harvest, H&M and KFC’s Add Hope programme. SA Harvest’s chief innovation officer, Ali Con, said the drive was about giving relief to the victims.

“More than 300 shelters and between 1 000 and 1 200 people have been displaced and are now in need of shelter, food and clothes. It’s been fascinating speaking to people because they’ve lost things that you don’t even think about,” he said. H&M donated new clothing, KFC’s Add Hope Programme donated funds towards 500 food hampers, and Den Anker restaurant, with Wonderbag SA, donated 50 wonderbags and pots to the women who run food kitchens. Denise van Rooyen donated ethnic dolls.

The 16 on Lerotholi art gallery provided the venue for the handovers, and the gallery co-founder, Thulani Fesi, helped where he could. “I was asked to play a helping hand in terms of getting people to help us pack and deliver all the goods to the people. The response has been amazing,” he said. A key contributor was #LangaForMen, an organisation that fights GBV in the community.

#LangaForMen’s co-founder, Siybonga Khusela, said: “Langa for Men was one of the first responders to the fires. We’ve been involved in bringing sponsors and funders to the community. The work we have done and the response we have received has been amazing, and we are grateful for everyone who has helped us.” Langa residents affected by the fires last month received food, clothes, kitchen supplies and toys, courtesy of SA Harvest, H&M and KFC’s Add Hope programme. Picture: Matthew Petersen/Cape Argus Langa residents affected by the fires last month received food, clothes, kitchen supplies and toys, courtesy of SA Harvest, H&M and KFC’s Add Hope programme. Picture: Matthew Petersen/Cape Argus Langa residents affected by the fires last month received food, clothes, kitchen supplies and toys, courtesy of SA Harvest, H&M and KFC’s Add Hope programme. Picture: Matthew Petersen/Cape Argus [email protected] Cape Argus