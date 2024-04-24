Relief for residents living in Pelican Park, Strandfontein, Phumlani and other areas as City restores water supply again

Cape Town - Residents living in the south peninsula yesterday breathed a sigh of relief as their water supply was restored after being left high and dry since Sunday afternoon. Households in Pelican Park, Strandfontein, Phumlani, Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lotus River, Muizenberg and Wetton, among others, were affected by a vandalised air valve in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, which caused a leak in the system.

The City said that to repair the damage, it needed to shut down the water supply. On Monday, the Western Cape Education Department’s metro south district office had to dismiss pupils early at 44 schools for health and safety reasons. Water and Sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said yesterday that the directorate turned the final nuts and bolts on a new section of water pipe that was successfully installed.