Relief fund set up for vulnerable CPUT students

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The CPUT convocation has established a Covid-19 relief fund for vulnerable students. Convocation president Saziso Matiwane said students are most affected during tough times, as they often come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The focus of the fund will be to assist students with necessary academic resources to help them complete the 2020 academic year, he added. “The focus of the university at this stage is to save the academic year; it therefore becomes our responsibility to roll-up our sleeves and find ways to assist the institution,” he said. The university, alumni and all South Africans should embrace the initiative, Matiwane added.

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, MP and convocation executive committee member, said the support from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme,

Higher Education and Training Department and the university has not been sufficient to cater for all students in dire straits.

Student representative council president Sikhulule Mpetsheni said it has been regularly engaging with university stakeholders regarding student support, along with other issues.

“We were very excited to see our own convocation initiating programmes of this nature to ensure that as an institution, we have a pivotal role to play in the community as part of our co-business which is also extended to community engagement,” Mpetsheni said.

According to CPUT, it is the largest tertiary institution in the worst Covid-19 affected province.

“We must double and triple our own efforts against the virus. We are now aware of at least two more suspected Covid-19 infections within the CPUT community and our business continuity team, who is managing our response to the pandemic, is liaising with the affected parties and their family,” the university said in a statement.

“Many of you will also know of acquaintances and loved ones who may have tested positive and are now isolating.

“Ultimately, it will be the most vulnerable in society who bear the brunt of this pandemic and, as we stated before, we must offer our support and care to these individuals.”

[email protected]