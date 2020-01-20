Cape Town - Cape Town weather office forecaster Lauren Smith said that the weather experienced over the weekend is known as the black south-easter.
The black south-easter wreaked havoc across the city and surrounds with roofs blown off, trees uprooted and people scurrying away from flying debris.
“This is a weather system that is associated with strong to gale-force south-easterly winds, with showers and thundershowers.”
The gale force conditions also resulted in Saturday’s minstrel show being cancelled at Athlone Stadium.
Smith said the wind would subside for the rest of the week.