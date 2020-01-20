Relief in sight for week ahead as Cape winds are set to subside









Cape Town weather office forecaster Lauren Smith said that the weather experienced over the weekend is known as the black south-easter. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Cape Town weather office forecaster Lauren Smith said that the weather experienced over the weekend is known as the black south-easter. The black south-easter wreaked havoc across the city and surrounds with roofs blown off, trees uprooted and people scurrying away from flying debris. “This is a weather system that is associated with strong to gale-force south-easterly winds, with showers and thundershowers.” The gale force conditions also resulted in Saturday’s minstrel show being cancelled at Athlone Stadium. Smith said the wind would subside for the rest of the week.

“Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny otherwise cloudy with light rain along the south coast, with moderate to strong south-easterly winds.

“The same for Thursday with clearing, forecast for Friday,” she added.

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway was closed on Friday during International Cable Car Day.

The Pedal Power Association (PPA) had to cancel the 2020 Medihelp Stellenbosch Cycle Tour which was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Stellenbosch as the safety of 3000 entrants would have been compromised by the wild weather.

PPA chairperson Rens Rezelman said: “It is truly disappointing that we were forced to cancel the Medihelp Stellenbosch Cycle Tour due to these extreme weather conditions.

“Being one of our flagship events, a lot of time and effort has gone into the preparation of this event.

“We would like to thank everyone for entering the race as well as all our suppliers, sponsors and partners for being so understanding on the day,” Rezelman said.

