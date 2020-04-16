Religious groups join call to shut down Strandfontein temporary shelter

Cape Town - Tension at the Strandfontein Sports Field, where thousands of homeless people are being housed temporarily in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19, is increasing.

Religious bodies have stepped in, urging the City to take action to address overcrowding concerns, while residents of the area have voiced their concerns to the national government.

Late on Wednesday afternoon allegations surfaced that the City’s law enforcement officers were issuing fines to homeless people at the site.

A group of Interfaith religious organisations visited the site on Wednesday, and are calling for the City to urgently shut it down. They were barred from entering the site.

Organiser Daniel Swartz said: “We wanted to see first hand what the City is doing with the most vulnerable. They have basically thrown them here. We want to see action taken immediately.” Calls to close the cramped Strandfontein site are growing. There is little protection from inclement weather there, and several serious incidents of crime have occurred since the City erected the facility.