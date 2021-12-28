Religious groups remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a unifying force

Cape Town - Religious leaders have remembered Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu as a unifier, and a leader when it came to using the leaders of various denominations and faiths to stand up and challenge the apartheid regime. In a statement, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said farewell to the “international icon, anti-apartheid and human rights activist and freedom fighter”.

“Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a friend of the Muslim Judicial Council (SA), who has shared many platforms with the late president of the MJC, Shaykh Nazeem Mohamed, during the apartheid struggle,” read the statement by MJC secretary-general Shaykh Zaid Dante. The MJC said the archbishop would be remembered for his vocal activism around Palestine and its criticism of Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians. “Bishop Tutu was a critical and moral voice during the struggle and post-apartheid democracy. He was a voice for the oppressed of this world and today we pay homage to this servant of humanity, a mighty warrior and an inspiration to those who fight the cause of humanity.”