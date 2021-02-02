Relocation of Bishop Lavis elderly suspended for 10 days

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) has suspended the relocation of Nerina Place residents in Bishop Lavis for 10 days following a meeting with the Human Rights commissioner and the community leaders. CPOA spokesperson Sandi Gelderbloem also confirmed that a follow-up meeting will be held today. Meanwhile, the DA has lambasted the ANC, saying that it was using the elderly as a political football by providing false information that the provincial government was forcing the closure of homes for the aged and that it provided no additional assistance to the elderly. The DA said the fact was that the CPOA was a private entity suffering a huge financial burden, which was worsened by Covid-19 and unduly prolonged by “ANC-sponsored” lockdown regulations. It said the social development department would continue to provide regular subsidies based on the number of elderly persons in need.

The party also said Nerina Place was set to be the first home to close, and would move five residents at a time over a period of two months, and not 500 residents at the same time as claimed by the ANC.

DA spokesperson on Social Development Gillion Bosman said: “Instead of adding meaningful engagements and telling residents the truth, the ANC in the Western Cape has sought to politicise the plight of our vulnerable elders by lying about the role of the Western Cape department of social development and spreading misleading information.”

ANC provincial legislature leader Cameron Dugmore said if three old age homes were closed the DA’s provincial government must accept full responsibility for it.

“They have been paying a subsidy to the CPOA. Where is the oversight that goes with the funding ? They cannot hide behind CPOA being private. It’s not good enough to say the seniors will be moved to other homes. The facilities must stay open in these communities,” he said.

“If CPOA is unable to run these facilities they must hand the buildings to the provincial government. Then the provincial subsidy must be given to other service providers who can manage these facilities.”

Dugmore said the DA chair of the standing committee on social development must convene a meeting of the committee and invite the MEC, the CPOA and community representatives to attend it.

Cape Argus