Remembering ex-Cape Argus journalist Henri du Plessis: 'He was good-hearted and an amazing storyteller'

Cape Town - Former Cape Argus journalist Henri du Plessis has died after a battle with cancer. He was 60. Du Plessis, who was enjoying his retirement restoring old vehicles, gardening and entertaining his Border collies at his home in Durbanville, died last week after a very brief battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife and son.

Speaking to the Cape Argus on the death of his father, Du Plessis’s son Jean-Pierre said: “A few weeks ago my dad began experiencing sudden onset pain and other strange symptoms. “We took him to the hospital to get checked out. From then he was admitted and diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. “After a few days of intense chemotherapy, his body just couldn’t cope anymore. He passed away in the early hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was an inquisitive person, always keen to learn all he could about something.”

“If a topic interested him, he would do all he could to get as much information about it as he could. I think he passed that trait on to me as well. My dad was a great person and father, of course. He supported me in all my endeavours, and I will always hold on to that and cherish it,” his son said. ID Henri Du Plessis Cape Argus editor Aziz Hartley said: “Our thoughts are with his family during this time. We wish them all strength. Henri was a seasoned journalist. May his soul rest in peace.” Cape Argus editorial assistant Lyntina Aimes said: “Henri was the motoring writer for the Cape Argus, but also a shipping writer at one time. Cars were his all-time passion, I know he built his Alfa Romeo with his own hands. I enjoyed listening to the stories of all his travels, saying ‘One day when I'm big, I also want to travel’.

“I vividly remember how he described his retirement abode. A wooden shack on a beach, very unassuming with just the basics. One time he was test-driving a BMW Z3 roadster, my dream car, and I asked him to take me for a spin. “He was kind and good-hearted and that’s who I will remember. An amazing storyteller, passionate about cars, always in good spirits and never had a nasty thing to say about anyone. Rest softly Henri, your memory will forever live on,” Aimes said. Henri du Plessis testing out the 1914 New Hudson motorcycle 250cc owned by Mark Shaw's workshop. One of a number of vintage motorcycles owned by them. Picture: Angus Scholtz/African News Agency [email protected]