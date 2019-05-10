Hartman, aged 62, was also a professor of singing at the SA College of Music, which is also UCT's music department, died of a heart attack on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town- Renowned opera singer Sidwill Hartman has died, aged 62. Hartman, who was also professor of singing at the SA College of Music, which is also UCT's music department, died of a heart attack on Tuesday while teaching a class of students.

He taught music at the SA College of Music and always performed at the Cape Town Opera at Artscape.

Hartman was known locally and internationally across Europe for his many groundbreaking performances.

Jeremy Silver, director of the UCT Opera School, said his experience of singing opera with Hartman had been exceptional.

“I met him a few years ago after I saw him perform in 2005. He was such a wonderful singer.

“We would always speak about the different students at the school and he was always so supportive towards the students, they just loved him,” said Silver.

He said Hartman had always displayed a great sense of empathy for his students and would support them.

Former opera singer Peter Kramer said his experience of singing with Hartman was that it had been "the easiest thing to do" because he would always make one feel at ease on stage while performing.

Kramer said he had performed with Hartman for about five years, during which time he had done two productions with him, in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth.

“Hartman was the most generous person and the most incredible person to sing with," he said.

"He was kind and would always help the younger singers with their vocals and would always encourage them to do their best.

“He played his part in developing and helping out the needy, with a warm and open heart always welcoming at any given time.

"He always listened and gave advice.

“His experience and teachings played a part in developing an opera artist in students," said Kramer.

"Opera South Africa has lost once again."

A student who knew him well said: “The great Sidwill Hartman, you will always be remembered for your huge contribution.”

