Reopening, investigation of Ashley Kriel and Imam Haron inquests 'will test patience'

Cape Town - Reopening inquests into the other deaths in detention under apartheid “must be tempered with the knowledge that the process can take a lot longer than people might expect” Imam Haron Foundation director, Cassiem Khan has warned. He was speaking as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) hailed as “a step in the right direction”, a police announcement of the reopening of the probe into the death of Umkhonto we Sizwe soldier Ashley Kriel. Kriel, from Bonteheuwel was killed in Hazendal in Athlone on July 9, 1987. Police officers had told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that Kriel, 20 was shot in the back while resisting arrest and in the course of the arrest, Kriel was said to have produced a .22 pistol. Police captain Jeffrey Benzien, who was later granted amnesty for his involvement in the death, told the TRC he had tried to take the gun away from Kriel. A scuffle ensued, during which Kriel was shot in the back. Benzien said the shot was fired from Kriel’s pistol. Respected scientist David Klatzow who was hired by Kriel’s family concluded that the young guerrilla was murdered by security police – something his family has said for years. Klatzow believed Kriel was shot from behind “from a distance” while his wrists were handcuffed behind his back. “We are close to the Kriel matter as we work closely with them, but we are irritated that the process of reopening the inquest into the death in detention of Imam Abdullah Haron, who was killed here in Cape Town in September 1969, has taken so long,” Khan said.

“In early 2019 we handed over to the police a file that we had worked on with an attorney from Webber Wentzel. It was a dossier to motivate the reopening of his inquest. We had hoped to get the green light by September 2020 which would have been the anniversary of Imam Haron’s death, but we are still waiting.

“The file contained the testimonies of former political detainees, who were interrogated and tortured by the security police including testimony about a certain Spyker van Wyk who used to threaten political detainees, claiming he was responsible for the death of Imam Haron.”

In Parliament last week, Al Jama-ah MP Ganief Hendricks asked Justice Minister Ronald Lamola why there has been little progress in the Haron matter and if he would release the information on the security officers who worked at the Maitland police station at the time the imam was killed.

Lamola said: “The matter is under investigation and is being guided by a senior member of the DPP’s office. Once the investigation has been concluded, a decision will be made…”

On the reopening of the Kriel probe, ANCYL provincial chairperson Khalid Sayed said: “We demand the investigation into the death of Umkhonto we Sizwe soldier Ashley Kriel be prioritised. We also insist that the deaths of other youth activists murdered by the apartheid police be investigated.

“It’s time for the Kriel family to be vindicated because they have main- tained, as did many of us, that Ashley was murdered and that the truth about his death was not brought before the TRC.”

Cape Argus