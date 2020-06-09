Reopening of Western Cape schools hailed an 'overall success'

Cape Town - The provincial education department described the reopening of schools on Monday as an “overall success”, despite many parents and political parties having cautioned against it. Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “We have so far seen, overall, a successful reopening of schools. “Given these unusual and uncertain times, we are extremely pleased with the way in which our schools have embraced the new normal in terms of the safety guidelines at schools and the new processes and behaviours required.” It comes as more than 60 staff and two pupils in 55 schools have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the provincial education department. Hammond said the department received two reports of pupils who were infected before arriving at school this week.

“A strict protocol is being followed in this regard. One case is allegedly in Metro East and the other in the Cape Winelands,” she said.

The majority of confirmed cases were in the Metro North and Metro South districts, Hammond added.

She said that almost 100% of schools in the province have reopened with 18 still closed for cleaning and sanitising.

In Langa, Siyabulela Primary School governing body chairperson Nonqaba Xhamla said that one of its teachers tested positive for Covid-19, and that teachers and parents were worried about those who may have been in contact with the teacher.

Xhamla added: “We will be meeting with the education department, together with parents, on the matter.”

The Good Party’s Brett Herron said it has been “absolute consistent” that schools should only reopen when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is low, front-line workers are adequately protected, and families are prepared for and understand the risks.

“Schools in areas of rampant community transmission should not be opening,” he added.

“Those who regard this as something like the flu are wrong and reckless.

“The science around infection and transmission by children is still evolving but leading medical science experts have refuted the idea that children are not transmitters of the disease.”

Herron said the department needed to provide responsible management ensuring that the safety of teachers, staff, pupils and their communities are prioritised.

The Provincial Public Service Commission’s Bryne Joynerwood-Ganief said it conducted unannounced inspections at selected primary and high schools in the province last week, to ascertain the readiness of schools as well as whether the necessary personal protective equipment had been obtained.

Commissioner Leonardo Goosen visited 13 schools across Cape Town, said Joynerwood-Ganief, adding: “Nine of the 13 schools indicated that they had their school deep-cleaned or disinfected prior to pupils returning on June 1.

“All schools received the required protective equipment, however, one school explained that the thermometers were faulty.

“Principals were also concerned that the quantities of sanitisers would not be sustained beyond July.”

Of the 13 schools visited, Joynerwood-Ganief added, one said it did not have sufficient masks.

Khalid Sayed, the ANC’s provincial spokesperson on education, said it shared the “grave concerns” of staff, parents and pupils that not all schools were ready to reopen.

