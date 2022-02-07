Repair works at the Camps Bay marine outfall finalised, beaches remain closed

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has finalised repair work to the Camps Bay marine outfall pump station after an electrical fault caused it to fail on Friday night. But Camps Bay Beach, Glen Beach and the tidal pool remain closed. This is the second temporary closure in six months after a similar closure in August due to a collapsed collector sewer.

Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the water and sanitation team worked tirelessly into the early hours of of Sunday morning to replace one of the damaged pumps. The pump had since been installed, tested, and was functioning. Badroodien said work to install a spare pump was still under way. “Measures will be implemented to prevent incidents of this nature from occurring again.”

Badroodien said the beach will remain closed until water testing results allowed for the safe usage of the sea. “I appeal to all beach users to be cautious and to exercise responsible behaviour. At all times please listen to the instructions of the lifeguards and law enforcement officers.” Signage at both beaches and the tidal pools, advising the public of the situation. Picture: Supplied Camps Bay Ratepayers Association chairperson Chris Willemse said the sewer system in the area was outdated and should be replaced, but the City refuses to take responsibility.

Willemse said a lot of energy has gone into worrying about pumping the water close to the shoreline as opposed to pumping it into the middle of the bay of Camps Bay, less than 700 metres from the popular Maidens Cove, which he said did not make a difference. “The City has made the big issue of closing off the beach to start pumping raw sewage into the ocean and the reality is when the system is weak it’s only putting the same sewage a few hundred metres further out. “The problems of a pump breaking down should not happen because, given the sensitivity of where the station is situated, there should be sufficient backups to ensure that something goes wrong it can be contained quickly,” he said.