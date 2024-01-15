Repairs on the Woodstock’s Lower Church Street Bridge over the N1 near completion

Cape Town - The Woodstock Neighbourhood Watch (U Watch) has welcomed the progress made on the repairs to Woodstock’s Lower Church Street Bridge over the N1, which are near completion, saying this will see more free-flowing traffic around the N2, reducing frustration for motorists. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate said it is in the process of wrapping up maintenance work on the Lower Church Street Bridge, which has been ongoing for the past six months.

The repairs to the Lower Church Street bridge include the top of the bridge as well as the soffits of the deck over the N1 freeway. The repairs will also include the replacement of damaged, deteriorated balustrades and the installation of pre-cast concrete handrails. This will also include the repair of concrete and structural defects on beams and columns, as well as the cleaning and application of protective coatings to exposed concrete elements. Rob Quintas, Mayco member for Urban Mobility, said the repair and rehabilitation of the existing vehicular bridge structure at Lower Church Street is required to improve the safety and operational standards of the bridge.

“This includes damage to the existing structure resulting from impacts or traffic accidents at various locations. By doing this work, we are further mitigating the degradation of the structure due to concrete spalling and theft. The structure will be safer and more aesthetically pleasing for all road users and local businesses," said Quintas. Rob Marshall from U Watch said the Lower Church Street bridge is one of the main entry and exit points for the completion of the work and appreciates the speed at which the work has been carried out. We will see more free-flowing traffic around the N2, reducing frustration for motorists. “Any investment in infrastructure in Woodstock is a vote of confidence for our sector. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to our neighbourhood to enjoy the diverse selection of entertainment on offer,” said Marshall.