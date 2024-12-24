Repairs to Bishop Lavis court after it was set alight by mob

Cape Town - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has started with assessments for repair work to the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court, after the building was set alight over the weekend. In a statement, department spokesperson, Kgalalelo Masibi, says protesters vandalised the court building, set parts of it on fire and stole essential court equipment.

The riot, which saw hundreds of angry residents take to the streets on Saturday night, came amid the death of Antonio Vosloo. This followed allegations that the 39-year-old father of two was handcuffed and beaten to death by the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), while cops claim that he suffered chest pains and collapsed. The incident sparked an uproar as angry residents demanded the incident be investigated and the subsequent attack on the court building.

Masibi says the department has now deployed more security and systems have been put in place to ensure the continuation of court operations. “The department is prioritising emergency repairs to the damaged infrastructure including restoring water supply and other essential services to ensure that the court remains accessible and operational. “We condemn any acts of vandalism and urge the community to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as investigations into the incident continue.”

Sub-council chairperson, Angus Mckenzie, says during a visit to the court yesterday morning, he witnessed the front entrance was barricaded shut as residents were seen standing outside the court. “The court operated on Monday but with limited cases. Some people were seen standing outside, unable to get in. “We have been informed that the protesters stole water pipes causing the front to flood and ransacked offices.

“While we understand that that community is upset it is not unfortunate that some people couldn’t get the help they needed.” Masibi says court operations proceeded as usual and that no cases have been referred to other courts, as all court rolls are continued as scheduled. “Assessments have been conducted, however, cost estimates for repairs are not yet available. The matter is currently being handled by our supply chain management team.”