The report, launched last week, also stated that 48% of road traffic victims had tested positive for alcohol consumption, and 42% had blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.
University of Cape Town head of psychiatry and mental health, Professor Dan Stein, said the most prevalent substance use disorder in South Africa, including the Western Cape, was alcohol dependence.
“The Western Cape does not have higher rates of all disorders, but it does have higher rates of substance use disorders than other provinces.”
Flicky Gildenhuys, director of alcohol and drug treatment facility, Ixande, said factors pertaining to alcohol dependency in the province were historical and some due to early use and societal attitudes towards consumption of alcohol.