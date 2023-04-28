Reprieve from recent harsh rains over the coming weekend in the Cape

Cape Town - Capetonians can expect a reprieve from harsh rain experienced from the two cold fronts this week, as the weekend approaches. The SA Weather Service (Saws) alerted that no rain has been forecast in the Western Cape for this weekend, but cool temperatures are expected in the province.

Residents of Cape Town were cautioned to prepare for a Friday filled with partly cloudy weather conditions, a maximum temperature of 19°C and a minimum temperature of 13°C, and fortunately zero chance of rain forecast until Monday. For Saturday, April 29, Saws issued a Yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves, which was expected to result in localised disruptions to beachfront activities such as rock angling between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay. A minimum temperature of 14°C and maximum of 19°C was forecast for Saturday, along with cloudy conditions during the morning as well as cloudy to clear skies for the afternoon and night.