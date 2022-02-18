Request for anonymous testimony in trial to protect identities from Terrible Josters gang

Cape Town - The trial of alleged gang leader Elton Lenting and 19 others continued in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, where the State brought an application for certain witnesses to testify anonymously in order to protect their identities. Some of the witnesses were victims of crimes allegedly committed by the accused. The State intends to use video footage and intermediaries for these witnesses to testify due to the nature of the crimes inflicted against them.

State prosecutor advocate Peter John Damon called clinical psychologist Kirsten Clarke to the stand to give testimony in support of his application. Clarke served as a section commander in the investigative psychology unit where she dealt with psychologically motivated crimes. A report compiled by Clarke in which she interviewed one of the witnesses, who had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of being shot in the head, allegedly by one of the accused, was presented to the court. The witness survived the shooting but it caused damage to the brain which impaired vision and hearing senses. Clarke commented that this witness would require an intermediary to assist with the testimony due to injuries.

“We place such an individual in the witness box, watched by all these people in a situation where he would find it difficult to hear, where he may not understand the question. He is going to be placed under a significant amount of stress. “That would be an example of how his internal state, both psychologically and physically, combined with the internal stresses of having to testify in open court, possibly in open view of the individual who had injured him, (may affect him). “All of these factors may lead to a situation where he is unable to provide a narrative that is consistent, coherent and chronological, and which contains sufficient detail to meet the court’s requirement of competency as a witness,” Clarke said.