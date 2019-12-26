Robyn Christenson and her dog Scooby. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Thando, a cross Africanis dog rescued by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa from an open sand patch in Delft, spench Christmas with her new adoptive family after almost three years at the shelter. Thando, 6, who was rescued together with mom Mpilo and sibling Baby, weighed a mere 12kg and was not only suffering from starvation and severe mange, but riddled with external and internal parasites.

Allan Perrins, the society's resource development and communications officer, said in the three years Thando had been at the shelter they had invested R17000 to R20000 in food alone and around R50000 in her intensive treatment.

Robyn Christenson, who has adopted Thando, has renamed her Scooby. “Robyn owns quite a few dogs and this is the second dog she's adopted from us,” said Perrins.

Christenson said: “I saw Thando’s before and after pictures recently on the Animal Welfare Facebook page. It shocked me, I could see she’d been through so much, and then to see she’d been waiting in the shelter for nearly three years My heart broke for her and we wanted to try to give her a better, new lease on life.