Research data prize of R26m to be won for study of mental health issues affecting young people

The prize invites South Africans in the fields and studies of mental health research, psychology and psychiatry to explore existing data to try to understand, manage and prevent mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression among young people.

Cape Town - The Wellcome Trust has announced that it would donate a prize worth R26 million to be split among three teams.

Dr Ekin Bolukbasi, manager of Data Prizes at Wellcome, said many South African researchers and data scientists were doing great work in this space, and he wanted to hear from them about how data could be used to “really make a difference” to the youth’s anxiety and depression.

“Wellcome created the Mental Health Data Prize to encourage teams to use existing data sources to develop new digital tools for research into anxiety and depression in young people.

“We also want to inspire these researchers to put the expertise of people with lived experience of anxiety and depression at the heart of their work. And finally, we want to build a multidisciplinary mental health research community around this prize,” she said.