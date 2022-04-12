Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Research data prize of R26m to be won for study of mental health issues affecting young people

The Wellcome Trust invites South Africans in the fields and studies of mental health research, psychology and psychiatry to explore existing data to try to understand, manage and prevent mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression among young people. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - The Wellcome Trust has announced that it would donate a prize worth R26 million to be split among three teams.

The prize invites South Africans in the fields and studies of mental health research, psychology and psychiatry to explore existing data to try to understand, manage and prevent mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression among young people.

Dr Ekin Bolukbasi, manager of Data Prizes at Wellcome, said many South African researchers and data scientists were doing great work in this space, and he wanted to hear from them about how data could be used to “really make a difference” to the youth’s anxiety and depression.

“Wellcome created the Mental Health Data Prize to encourage teams to use existing data sources to develop new digital tools for research into anxiety and depression in young people.

“We also want to inspire these researchers to put the expertise of people with lived experience of anxiety and depression at the heart of their work. And finally, we want to build a multidisciplinary mental health research community around this prize,” she said.

The applications for the competition have now opened. They are open to any discipline that uses evidence in rigorous and transparent ways.

Participants can apply here: https://mailchi.mp/socialfinance/j7h6pbzug2

Cape Argus

