Resident in Vredehoek old-age home dies due to coronavirus

Cape Town - Highlands House for the Aged in Vredehoek on Monday reported its first death of a resident due to Covid-19. The home, in Upper Buitenkant Street, Vredehoek, “offers home health and social services to seniors guided by Jewish principles”. Highlands' management board disclosed the following information in a statement: “The resident was tested two days after taking ill and passed away two days after being tested, before the results were made known. The resident was isolated from the onset of her illness. "We can assure you that we are being advised by experts, not only within our own medical team, but also from local and provincial health departments. "We have received a letter of acknowledgement that the protocols we are following conform in every way to those adhered to worldwide in facilities such as ours.”

Highlands House said the floor on which the resident stayed had been isolated from the rest of the home and isolation protocols were in place. Residents on the same floor as well as staff members were tested on-site by a Pathcare team.

Due to the high demand for testing, Highlands House experienced a shortage of test kits, but said they have since found an alternative supplier and reconvened testing on Monday.

They said staff would be screened on a daily basis as they are travelling to and from work in often overcrowded vehicles.

Premier Alan Winde said: “The elderly are a high-risk group for Covid-19 and we treat any cases involving old aged homes very seriously.

"The Department of Health has been made aware of the matter and will be following-up with the residence.”

Cape Argus