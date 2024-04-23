Residents along the southern peninsula experiencing two-day water outage due to vandalism

Cape Town - With extensive damage to water infrastructure affecting residents along the south peninsula, the City hoped that water would be restored by today, but this is not guaranteed. Scores of households have been left without water since Sunday, which resulted in 44 schools dismissing learners early yesterday, and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA appealing for donations to assist 500 animals in need of hydration.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department said the supply disruption was caused by vandalism of an air valve in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood, which caused a leak in the system. In order to repair the damage, it required shutting off the water supply that impacted a significant portion of the southern areas of the city. Water tankers have been allocated in various communities while residents waited on the water supply to be restored.

Lotus River resident, Beryl Williams, said she preferred load shedding over water shedding. “This water issue is not a nice thing. “We are being updated in the community groups with how progress is going, but this has affected all of us, just because of hooligans who vandalised that pipe. Now we must suffer. “In my household, we buy 20 litres of water a day, which we need to use for cooking, drinking, washing and flushing the toilet, but it doesn’t help at all.

“If the electricity is off, it is much better than the water being off. At least I can cook on the gas, but when the water is off, there is nothing we can do. “A water tanker has been supplied, but I refuse to stand in that long queue. “This is so sad because other people don’t have money to buy water and there are people who are sick and the tanker only arrived today (yesterday).”

The Western Cape Eduction Department's metro south district office applied for the early dismissal of learners at 44 schools, citing health and safety reasons. The schools include Cafda School of Skills, Heathfield Primary, Lavender Hill High, Muizenberg High and Grassdale High. Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said: “At this moment there is no clear timeframe. The damage is quite extensive. However, efforts are being undertaken to resolve this issue speedily to safely restore the water by this morning.