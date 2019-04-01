Residents want mayor Dan Plato to investigate why it took so long City approving a heritage protection overlay for Bo-Kaap. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Not content with the City approving a heritage protection overlay (HPOZ) for Bo-Kaap, residents now want mayor Dan Plato to investigate why it took so long. “We further call for a moratorium on all development approved or pending while this investigation is happening and we await the findings.

"Our community has been negatively impacted by this deliberate delay and we want reparations,” said Osman Shaboodien, chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association said.

Shaboodien applauded the council's decision, but said: “We have mostly pensioners in our area that can ill afford the high rates and taxes, and we want a rates rebate for historical Bo-Kaap residents given that these are homes, which have been owned and are still owned by working-class families for generations, have suddenly increased in value due to market value, a value that will not be realised as the people of Bo-Kaap do not want to sell.”

Talks to have Bo-Kaap declared a heritage site escalated last year after residents took part in protests. At the heart of the matter is the issue surrounding housing as developers buy up property in order to redesign the Bo-Kaap into a trendy urban area.

Council approved the inclusion of the Bo-Kaap area in a HPOZ last week.

The approval came after a lengthy public-participation process.

The HPOZ for the Bo-Kaap extends to the Table Mountain National Park, and includes the northern green verges to the north west of Strand Street, and includes Buitengracht between the intersections with Carisbrook and Strand Street.

Plato said he was aware of calls for an investigation.

“Unfortunately I have not received anything official yet. We will see this week from the officials if there is any intention to launch an investigation.”

