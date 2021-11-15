Residents call the 'Green Scorpions' to issue directive against City on ongoing sewage spills

Cape Town - The Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei are waiting with bated breath for the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning to issue the City with a directive on the ongoing sewage spills in the Zeekoevlei. This after a sewage spill into the Big Lotus River resulted in pollution of the Zeekoevlei pollution on Thursday morning.

Recently released water quality results by the City on Zeekoevlei, taken on October 29 at three of the five different sampling points in the vlei, showed more than 100 000 cfu (colony forming unit per 100ml). A sampling point at Home Bay in front of Zeekoevlei Yacht Club showed 980 000 cfu while 940 000 cfu was recorded opposite the inlet of Big Lotus River. In July the “Green Scorpions” issued the City with a pre-directive pertaining to pollution in the False Bay Nature Reserve, Zeekoevlei, and gave it seven days to make representations as to why a directive in terms of Section 28 of the National Environmental Management Act (Nema) should not be issued.

Friends of Zeekoevlei and Rondevlei (FoZR) vice-chairperson Tom Schwerdtfeger said after the club’s contact with the department after the spill, they had received positive feedback. Schwerdtfeger said they were made aware that a final directive was being drafted by the provincial Department of Environmental Affair’s law enforcement unit for non-compliance with one of the pre-directives previously issued. “After three months of exposure to sewage pollution we are concerned about the increase of fish fatalities in Zeekoevlei.

“The impact on the breeding season for the endangered Western Cape Leopard Toad is also unknown at this time. We are obviously also concerned about the potential health impact on the communities living on the banks of the Big Lotus River,” he said. Schwerdtfeger said in October that a group of residents from Zeekoevlei met with soon-to-be-inaugurated Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who promised that priority would be given to ensure that necessary capital and support was provided to ensure efficient operation of the Cape Flats Waste Water Treatment Works and the associated delivery infrastructure. Head of the water quality sub-committee for the Table Bay Nature Reserve Caroline Marx said sewage pollution at all three vleis had the same underlying major cause of inadequate or dysfunctional sewage systems.

She said these were not once-off isolated incidents but reflected the growing inability of Cape Town’s sanitation system to cope. The City was approached for comment and requested to respond today. Environmental Affairs and Development Planning head of communication Rudolf van Jaarsveldt had been notified of the incident and said that the City had informed the department that they were attending to it.