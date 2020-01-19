Residents furious after being barred from Wynberg Youth Centre meeting









Residents of Wynberg fear yet another local building will be sold to developers after owners of the Wynberg Youth Centre decided to sell the property. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Residents from Wynberg were barred from attending a meeting at the Wynberg Youth Centre and could not question its owners about their decision to sell the centre. “We’re very upset about this. The community has not been involved in the decision process. This is a community hall that provides services to the community and surrounds,” Wynberg East Civic Association acting chair- person Yunus Karriem said. “The youth need every avenue to keep them away from the ills of society.” The building is listed online for R5million and marketed as a commercial property by Safcom Properties. On Wednesday, residents tried to get answers from the owners but were prevented from attending the meeting. They are fearful that the centre will be sold to a developer.

Community activist and resident Colin Arendse, who attended the meeting, said: “We tried to get to the bottom of this but they were so angry to see us. I believe someone is giving them the wrong information. The owners are adamant at this time that they will be selling the building so everyone’s hands are tied.”

Last year, residents of Wynberg had their hands full trying to preserve old buildings sold to developers to construct mixed-use complexes.

Karate teacher Abubakr Petersen, who offers classes for youths at the centre, said they would have to recruit a lawyer and prepare for a legal battle.

“We are going to make a legal matter out of this. I believe that everything about this sale is very strange and I can only speculate about this centre because we are not sure what will happen to the centre,” he said.

Youth centre acting chairperson Joan Reagon refused to comment.

