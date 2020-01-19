“We’re very upset about this. The community has not been involved in the decision process. This is a community hall that provides services to the community and surrounds,” Wynberg East Civic Association acting chair- person Yunus Karriem said. “The youth need every avenue to keep them away from the ills of society.”
The building is listed online for R5million and marketed as a commercial property by Safcom Properties.
On Wednesday, residents tried to get answers from the owners but were prevented from attending the meeting.
They are fearful that the centre will be sold to a developer.