Residents get new houses in Forest Village

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - There were smiles all round when 94 families moved into their new homes in Forest Village in Eerste River.

The Forest Village Housing Development has so far accommodated 2 672 people from various disadvantaged areas.

After being on the Housing Demand Database for more than 15 years and having to live as backyard dwellers for so long, the beneficiaries were elated to move into their own homes.

Jacob Jacobs, 53, and Sana Jacobs, 62, a couple from Vygieskraal, said they were extremely happy to be blessed with this life-changing opportunity.

Sana said: “Living in informal housing for so long was not good. The constant shooting and gang fights made it unbearable and unsafe. Having moved here, I already feel much safer and it’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I thank all those who made this move possible.”

Forest Village is a mixed-use development of different types of units that cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs, including Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground, and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme units.

Cape Argus