The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be undertaking the connection of the newly installed 500 mm diameter pipeline. File Picture. Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department will be undertaking the connection of the newly installed 500 mm diameter pipeline to the existing 500 mm diameter water main in Blackhill Road. This work forms part of Kommetjie Main Road upgrade project. As a result of these works, residents living on the higher-lying elevations within areas such as Capri Village, Noordhoek, Sunvalley, Masiphumelele, Ocean View, Kommetjie and Scarborough will be affected. Residents may experience low or reduced pressure, as well as an intermittent supply on Tuesday 12 November 2019 between 08:00 and 18:00. On Thursday 14 November 2019, the department will be decommissioning the old infrastructure and commissioning the newly installed pipeline supplying Capri Village. The work will result in the disruption of the water supply on the day (14 November), between 08:00 and 16:00. This will leave Capri Village without water for the duration of the work.

Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean, sealed containers for use during this period and all taps should be kept closed.

Residents can also collect water from a water tanker which will be stationed at the corner of Capri Drive and Bermuda Drive, Capri Village.

The City will also be performing a zero pressure test on the water infrastructure in the De Tijger and Plattekloof areas.

The work will result in the disruption of the water supply in the De Tijger area on Tuesday 12 November 2019 from 20:00 until 02:00.

The water supply, in the Plattekloof area, will be disrupted on Thursday 14 November 2019 from 20:00 until 02:00.

The City apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused while conducting this work.