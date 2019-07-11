A bespectacled Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, who eventually led India to its independence, laughs with the man who was to be the nation's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. File picture: Max Desfor/AP

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town invites residents to comment on the erection of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which will be donated by the Indian government, in Heerengracht.



"It will be the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October 2019 and to celebrate the event, the Government of India has proposed that a life-size statue of Gandhi be placed in a prominent and appropriate location in Cape Town and unveiled on the day," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.





It has been suggested that the statue be placed at Heerengracht, in the Cape Town central business district.





In terms of section 17 of the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act, 32 of 2000, the public and interested parties or groups are given the opportunity to submit comments, recommendations or input to the municipality in respect of the proposed statue.





"We want to give all our residents an opportunity to give their input into the process and want to encourage active citizenry with the public participation process," said Badroodien.





The public participation process will officially take place from 15 July to 26 July 2019.





To view the design and placement specifications of the statue please visit www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay.





Submit your comments:

via E-mail: [email protected]

Written submission: City of Cape Town, Arts and Culture Branch, First Floor, Good Hope Sub Council Building, 44 Wale Street, Cape Town

The City’s Public Participation Unit will assist people living with disabilities who are unable to submit written comments to have their objections recorded and submitted to the City.





* For special assistance please contact: Zandile Mahlasela at 021 400 5501 or [email protected]

* For further information, contact the Arts and Culture Branch 021 4174099 or [email protected]



