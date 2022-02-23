Residents of Enkanini informal settlement in Kayamandi tired of waiting for electricity

Cape Town - Residents of Enkanini informal settlement in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, have written to the municipality asking to be connected to electricity. They say they have waited for over a decade and are now tired. Community activist Simbonile Mpitizeli said: “According to our understanding, once you have lived in a shack for more than six months in the municipality it is the municipality’s responsibility to install electricity and running water.

“Enkanini has been in existence for more than 15 years and little has been done.” Fellow community activist Mthuthuzeli Mtengeli said only Dutywa, a small section of Enkanini, was connected to the grid. He wanted the municipality to provide a date when residents can expect electricity and clarity on whether there is even a budget to provide it.

EFF councillor Zola Ndalasi said he has written twice to the municipality on the issue but says he has yet to receive a response and will be bringing up the issue at tomorrow’s council meeting. In March last year the municipality announced that 1 000 houses in Enkanini would receive electricity, on Tuesday municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobelaar confirmed that they were all now connected to the grid. Municipality spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said Phase Two of the electrification project had begun and that 243 houses had been connected to the grid in 2020 as part of Phase 1 of the project.