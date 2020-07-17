Residents of Milnerton dispute provincial housing proposal
Last week, the City called on residents and affected parties to submit comments on the development application for erven in Racing Park, Milnerton, that have been earmarked for state-subsidised housing.
The Greater Table View Action Forum has accused the City of putting short-term profit for developers over people’s lives.
David Ayres, who heads up the planning and biodiversity portfolio at the forum, said: “The City has accepted an application for a densification project changing the face of Table View as a suburb. It has done so in the time of a pandemic making cynical use of the restriction of lockdown in order to push this development through without allowing legally required public participation.”
Ayres said it is their understanding that such a development requires every dwelling in Table View to be notified by registered post and the City is aware that the post office is not functional.
The City’s Development Management Department received an application for the rezoning of nine erven in Winning Way Racing Park, Milnerton.
Mayco member for Spatial Development and Planning Marian Niewoudt said: “The City’s development management department assesses all development applications in accordance with the municipal planning by-laws and other applicable City policies.
“All properties within the City’s municipal boundaries have existing development rights, and the owners of these properties are entitled to exercise these existing rights.”
Human Settlements MEC Tertuis Simmers said: “This refers to the 1500 transitional units that will be built and for the public to comment on the rezoning application. The Public participation is part of the statutory processes that must be followed.”@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus