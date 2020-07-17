Residents of Milnerton dispute provincial housing proposal

Cape Town - Residents of Milnerton have taken issue with a proposed development undertaken by the provincial Department of Human Settlements.

Last week, the City called on residents and affected parties to submit comments on the development application for erven in Racing Park, Milnerton, that have been earmarked for state-subsidised housing.

The Greater Table View Action Forum has accused the City of putting short-term profit for developers over people’s lives.

David Ayres, who heads up the planning and biodiversity portfolio at the forum, said: “The City has accepted an application for a densification project changing the face of Table View as a suburb. It has done so in the time of a pandemic making cynical use of the restriction of lockdown in order to push this development through without allowing legally required public participation.”

Ayres said it is their understanding that such a development requires every dwelling in Table View to be notified by registered post and the City is aware that the post office is not functional.