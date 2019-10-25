The complex, which is owned by the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, has 136 units.
“After meeting with you in August this year, I committed myself to finding solutions to your various queries.
“Not only have I done that, but I have gone a step further, which is particularly important, as the sale of these units to you has been in process for the past decade and this commitment must be fulfilled,” said Simmers.
The arrears to be written off is estimated at more than R1.6million, while the rental freeze forfeiture for the 69 pensioners would amount to approximately R62000.