Residents of the Gatesville rental will have arrears written off









Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers addresses Gatesville Rental Housing Complex residents at a meeting yesterday. Supplied Cape Town - Residents of the Gatesville Rental Housing Complex in Athlone will have their rent arrears up until August 31 written off. Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has announced this on Wednesday. The complex, which is owned by the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, has 136 units. “After meeting with you in August this year, I committed myself to finding solutions to your various queries. “Not only have I done that, but I have gone a step further, which is particularly important, as the sale of these units to you has been in process for the past decade and this commitment must be fulfilled,” said Simmers. The arrears to be written off is estimated at more than R1.6million, while the rental freeze forfeiture for the 69 pensioners would amount to approximately R62000.

It will take up to 18 months for the sale of the units to be finalised.

Pensioner Abida Essop, 69, who shares a flat with her husband, Farook Essop, 73, in Pearl Court, said she was happy with the outcome of the meeting.

“If the levies are reduced, it will help us a lot because we live alone and we are both on pension,” she said.

“I have lived in this flat since 1982 after taking it over from my parents and we have had many expenses, so this is a big relief.

“Now we just have to wait and see how much we will actually pay per month,” she said.

Shireen Naidoo, 61, also a pensioner, lives in Topaz Court with her daughter, Washeema Naidoo, 34, disabled son Mogamat Nazmi Naidoo and her granddaughter, Nadheera Naidoo, 11.

“My daughter is a casual worker and most of her money goes to her daughter and her needs, so most of my money goes into the house.

“This is why I am so grateful that our money in arrears has been written off, because I did owe a lot,” Naidoo said.

[email protected]