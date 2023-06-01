Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifeSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Residents pay tribute to slain vet Dr Natheem Jacobs as murder accused appears

Family and friends of Dr Natheem Jacobs protested outside Athlone Magistrates Court after accused Jovan Williams made his first appearance in court. Picture: Mahira Duval

Family and friends of Dr Natheem Jacobs protested outside Athlone Magistrates Court after accused Jovan Williams made his first appearance in court. Picture: Mahira Duval

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - The man accused of murdering veterinary surgeon Dr Natheem Jacobs has made his first appearance in court.

Jovan Williams, 38, handed himself over to Athlone police for the murder carried out on March 2.

The SPCA vet, 27, was stabbed to death after he went outside his Garlandale home to investigate a noise.

When he arrived at his wife’s car he reportedly saw the victim trying to steal the wheels.

He was stabbed and died at the scene.

More on this

According to court documents, a cellphone was found at the scene with the profile pictures of the accused.

Jacobs’s mother, Zulykha Jacobs, said: “On Wednesday community members accompanied us when we went to court with placards written, ‘Justice for Natheem’.”

She said the accused did not look remorseful.

“He didn’t even make eye contact with us in court, and he still claims he is innocent. We knew who he was. We heard who killed my son but we waited for the police to do their job.

“I’m very impressed with the way the investigating officer conducted the investigation. He made sure he got all the evidence he needed not to bungle the case. If you bungle a case it will be thrown out of court. Now we must wait for the law to take its course.”

A crime prevention gathering and commemoration of Jacobs was held by Garlandale residents who gathered on the corner of Athlone and Conningsby streets.

Jacobs would have turned 28 on Tuesday.

Dr Natheem Jacobs was stabbed in an altercation with a man who allegedly tried to steal his wife’s wheels. Picture: Supplied

Al Jama-ah PR councillor Shameema Salie said residents had lost faith in the police.

“The arrest of the suspect took too long; we had been reporting that he was seen roaming the streets. We decided to put the poster up about Williams on social media and that is how he decided to hand himself over to the police.

“People have no confidence in the police. We had been asking the police to patrol the streets, especially during load shedding, but that has not yet happened, even after the murder.

“The Athlone police crime statistics don’t reflect the actual cases that happen here; there are many burglaries and robberies. The other day there was a body found on 4th Avenue and the police took forever to come out.”

Cape Argus

Related Topics:

SAPSNPAMagistrates CourtCape TownCrime and courtsMurderStabbing

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe