Residents protest in bid to save Plumstead Library from closure

Cape Town - In trying to save the Plumstead Library, protesting residents this week called on the City of Cape Town to rather move it to one of its properties in the area instead of closing it down. The library faces closure by the end of June next year, when its current lease expires.

The City attributed the pending closure to the impact Covid-19 had on the economy and the subsequent decline in revenue. The library is currently in a rented property and the City said budget constraints required the reduction of external leases. Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said patrons would be able to use Southfield and Wynberg libraries as they were nearby and within reach of public transport. She added that they had similar programmes, such as knitting and scrabble clubs, and would continue with services to schools.

Resident Wesley Seale said libraries were public services that should be open to all communities to serve those who cannot afford to purchase books and as information hubs. Seale said it was sad that communities had more bottle stores these days than libraries. “In this international week of libraries, we find it our duty as members of the community to stand up and save our library,” said Seale. “Just because the library is in Plumstead does not mean that there are no members of the community, especially poorer ones, pensioners or children, who would not like to be able to take our books or use the library for learning purposes.

“Books are expensive these days and we should be encouraging opening more such places as libraries and not closing them down.” Khaled Sayed, the ANC member of ward 63 branch, said that there was a lack of political will on the City’s part to keep the library open. Sayed said the fear was that the culture of reading in the community, which he said goes beyond just reading a book, would be lost.

“If the City feels that it cannot maintain the property, surely it can find another property that’s cheaper to maintain in the area to house the library? They cannot use lack of funds as an excuse because the City of Cape Town gets money from the provincial government for libraries,” he said. He said he was working with the community on a written submission that would be made to the City. Sayed said they would ensure that the ANC ward councillors took up the matter with the council and in the legislature for the provincial government to intervene.