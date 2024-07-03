Residents question the need for another supermarket, as 104-year-old Laughtons closes

Cape Town - Atlantic Seaboard residents have questioned whether yet another supermarket was needed in Sea Point, as plans are afoot for one to take the place of iconic landmark Laughtons Hardware. Quizzical eyebrows were raised after the 104-year-old store, located at 295 Main Road in Sea Point, was shut for a number of days last month.

When this was queried with the store via its social media platform, the business said that it was busy with restructuring. Deputy mayor and Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews said the City’s building development management department confirmed that there was a land use application on record for the property and that it was expected to be served before the municipal planning tribunal (MPT) yesterday. “Once the MPT has made a decision, there is an appeal period, and should any appeals be lodged, the appeal authority will still have to decide on the matter, as determined by the municipal planning by-law,” Andrews said.

“As such, the City is not at liberty to elaborate on the type of development, given that the decision-making process, as explained above, is still ongoing.” In a statement released on the matter, the Sea Point Fresnaye Bantry Bay Ratepayers and Residents Association (SFB) said the long-standing establishment has closed, but continues to trade online. The association said that a new supermarket was set to replace the hardware store.

“The development application notice reveals that the erven at 291, 293, 295, and 299 Main Road (erf numbers 428, 429, 1323, and 437) will be consolidated to accommodate the new supermarket. “The proposed plans, submitted by Tommy Brummer Town Planners, indicate that the existing building has a floor space of 1 970m² and includes an on-street loading bay.” The association said it reviewed the documentation outlining the scope of the development.

SFB deputy chair and head of the planning committee Gordon Metz said in the statement: “What is being proposed is relatively modest and low-impact, and we therefore decided not to object to the consolidation proposal. “We will, of course, be concerned that the development is implemented as per the proposals and will be vigilant to ensure that this is the case.” Peter Flentov, administrator of the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum Facebook page, comprising nearly 10 000 members, said online consensus has overwhelmingly been that Sea Point does not need another “generic supermarket”.

“Residents say they’ll miss the friendly and knowledgeable service that you always got when shopping at Laughtons,” said Flentov. “The closure is another step in the transformation of Sea Point. I suspect that in 10 to 20 years we will recognise little of the old Sea Point Main Road.” [email protected]