Residents revved-up over 'illegal' garage in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - Sicily Street residents in Mitchells Plain say they have complained to the City for 25 years about a vehicle repair workshop operating “illegally” in the area. They said that cars were regularly parked on the pavement in front of their homes or in their driveways, as well as obstructing traffic. A resident, who asked not to be named, said he had made several complaints about his neighbour’s activities to the Beacon Valley law enforcement. “He is parking cars across and in front of his home and in front of people’s houses. We are sitting with four full pages of reference numbers,” he said. “Beacon Valley law enforcement officers have been here several times but they are not doing anything about it. Instead, they are listening to his made-up stories and then send the officers to the people that are complaining.”

The situation has compromised the community’s safety and freedom of movement, he added.

“Cars stand for years on the pavement. I have spoken to four people on our street and have used different means to complain about this illegal business.

“Besides the law enforcement officers coming here and possibly fining him, the situation persists.”

The City’s Wayne Dyason said it was aware of the matter and that officers had issued fines for the transgression of noise control regulations.

“It was explained to the complainant that in order for law enforcement to take further action, the complainant would have to submit an affidavit.

“The City will ask officers to ascertain if there is a re-occurrence of the mechanical works or if there is any contravention of the relevant by-laws.”

Dyason said the matter would also be referred to the City’s Land Use Department.

[email protected]