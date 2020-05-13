Residents, staff test positive for Covid-19 at Highlands House in Vredehoek

Cape Town - Several old age homes are taking precautions against Covid-19 infections which have left the elderly particularly vulnerable. At Highlands House, in Vredehoek, 11 residents and 27 staff members were reported to have tested positive for Covid-19. This comes just a week after a resident who had contracted the virus died. Highlands House executive director Harris Burman said all residents who had tested positive remain isolated, and services are rendered to them in their rooms where they will remain until they are healthy. “A doctor sees every Covid-19 patient every day and they are regularly monitored by trained nursing staff. All other residents are confined to their rooms and only leave to shower and use the toilet. They have all been issued with masks and been instructed to put them on when leaving their rooms to use the ablution facility and when a staff member enters their rooms,” Burman said. Neighbourhood Old Aged Homes (Noah) director Anne Dobson said they are fortunate to have had zero confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date, but have developed operating procedures should a resident become infected.

The general manager at the Kensington Home for the Aged, Leon Courie, said they had been very proactive with putting in place precautionary measures prior to the lockdown.

“We went on a total lockdown since the first week in March where no visitors were allowed inside the facility. While it has become very difficult for families and our residents alike to cope with this pandemic, we have created ways and means of keeping their spirits high and putting the families' minds at ease.”

Courie said a major challenge remains with the flow of workers to and from the home on a daily basis. Weekly staff meetings are held to caution them on this and to implement precautionary measures to be taken both at home and at the home.

All staff members are screened and temperatures are taken on a daily basis. Hands, shoes and handbags are disinfected. Protective gear has also been provided to staff.

“Our precautionary measures we have in place have resulted in no infections to date and we are confident that the steps taken to curb the spread of the virus has played a major role. All we need to do now is to learn to live with it,” said Courie.

The national manager for Older Persons at ACVV, Lucia Smuts, said facilities were placed under lockdown before the official date was announced and that all managers and employees are aware and up to date with the necessary protocols of safety and hygiene.

“Our residents are very important to us, therefore we have the necessary policies like infection control and an occupational health and safety policy in place,” said Smuts.

No visitors are allowed and daily screening of all employees take place before entering the premises.

