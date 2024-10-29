Residents urged to conserve water during maintenance work

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has embarked on essential maintenance work across multiple areas, leading to planned water supply disruptions. The maintenance works, which began yesterday, will continue until Thursday and will affect areas in Kenridge, Mfuleni, Glencairn, and Strand.

The City’s mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the directorate would be working on its Faure Water Treatment Plant, conducting valve replacements and installing flow meters. “This will result in the plant going offline. We are urging our residents to conserve water until the full recharge on October 28,” Badroodien said. In Kenridge, residents will experience low to no water pressure today from 9am to 4pm as the water will be shut off for new main connection work, impacting various roads.

In Mfuleni, water supply along Mbindi Avenue and Mjikeliso Way will also be interrupted during the same time today, while City technicians install an essential valve. The City, however, said municipal tankers will be stationed in and around the area. On the other side of town, the City’s Steenbras Water Treatment Plant will be shut down for maintenance until Thursday.

Residents living in Glencairn will have a limited water supply, while City teams work on a new pipeline valve installation in Cockburn Street tomorrow between 7.30am and 5pm. In Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, residents will have their water supply interrupted during the same time tomorrow while officials conduct infrastructure upgrades. In Strand, residents will also have their water supply disrupted tomorrow between 8am and 5pm, allowing the City department to replace damaged control valves.

Meanwhile, in Grassy Park, Pelican Park, Lotus River, and surrounding areas, water and sanitation officials will be conducting zero-pressure tests on Thursday, leading to low or no water pressure. Badroodien said the City was advising residents to reduce their water usage during this time. “Zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for zone management infrastructure. Tests are done in advance to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing new infrastructure,” said Badroodien.