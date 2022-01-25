Residents urged to share input on City of Cape Town’s sports management policy

Cape Town - Residents who are interested in using the City’s sporting facilities have been urged to come forward and submit their input on the sports asset management policy. The public participation process started in November last year and resumed on January 15 and will be concluded at the end of January.

The policy intends to address and regularise the management of the city’s sporting facilities. This follows the setting up of a facility management strategy based on the establishment of sports facility management committees. The City’s Community Services and Health Mayco member, Patricia van der Ross said in some instances, the system had successes only based on how organised the committees are. “There are also no clearly defined and documented roles and responsibilities, which has unfortunately resulted in incidents of mismanagement, lack of accountability and asset maintenance, among others,” she said.