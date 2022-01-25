Residents urged to share input on City of Cape Town’s sports management policy
Cape Town - Residents who are interested in using the City’s sporting facilities have been urged to come forward and submit their input on the sports asset management policy.
The public participation process started in November last year and resumed on January 15 and will be concluded at the end of January.
The policy intends to address and regularise the management of the city’s sporting facilities. This follows the setting up of a facility management strategy based on the establishment of sports facility management committees.
The City’s Community Services and Health Mayco member, Patricia van der Ross said in some instances, the system had successes only based on how organised the committees are.
“There are also no clearly defined and documented roles and responsibilities, which has unfortunately resulted in incidents of mismanagement, lack of accountability and asset maintenance, among others,” she said.
These committees were introduced as a mechanism to standardise the engagement between the City and sports clubs. This also extended to the creation of a governance framework that would address how sports assets could be managed.
“It’s imperative that the City is able to meet the needs of the growing sporting fraternity, and this draft policy aims to put all of the right mechanisms and systems in place to ensure that we can manage our sporting facilities optimally, for the benefit of the sporting fraternity and communities in general,” Van der Ross said.
Interested and affected parties who have not done so yet have been encouraged to engage with the draft and submit their comments before the deadline.