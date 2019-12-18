Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said, “Overall, we are much better off than we've been for many years but we call on the public to take notice of the continuing challenges in some areas of the province and to use water responsibly.”
The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 59.9% (in 2018 at the same time the level was 57.1%). Meanwhile the City of Cape Town dams are on average 77.8% full.
The City of Cape Town has said that residents water consumption has increased to 752 million litres/day for the week (9-15 December 2019).
Last Wednesday, City officially opened its second water collection point in Vredehoek to encourage more water-saving.