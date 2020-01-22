Ovayo Sukwana’s body was discovered by a 14-year-old boy and brought to the surface. The incident occurred as the pool was about to close for the day. Lifeguards were on duty and were called to the scene.
Langa Residents’ Steering Committee secretary Queen Sibanda said the community wanted answers about why a young child drowned while lifeguards were on duty.
They demanded that the City conduct a full investigation and engage the community on its findings.
The committee also demanded the City pay the full costs of the funeral and give trauma counselling to the Sukwana family and the two boys who discovered the boy’s body. They also demanded catering on the day of the memorial service and the closure of the facility until the boy’s funeral and after the City had “formally engaged the residents”.