These prescribed and multiple stack burns will take place between July under favourable weather conditions, 2-3 days after light rain have fallen. File picture: Bill Husa/AP.

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) Fire Management Department together with NCC Environmental Services and Working on Fire, are in the process of conducting biodiversity burns in multiple areas across TMNP. These prescribed and multiple stack burns will take place between July under favourable weather conditions, i.e. temperatures under 25°C, moderate winds of less than 20km/hr and 2-3 days after light rain have fallen.

TMNP management appreciates that such burning is a source of concern for many Cape Town residents, however it must be stated that wild fires could possibly occur if the area is not maintained and an uncontrolled fire or wildfire could pose a huge risk to life and property on the urban edge.

The removal of dry flammable material by means of a prescribed burn will reduce the likelihood of future uncontrolled wildfires.



Fynbos vegetation is both fire-prone and fire-adapted and the use of fire forms an integral part of the ecological management of the park. TMNP Fire Management Department together with the SANParks Cape Research Centre has developed a scientific Prescribed Burning Plan for the entire park – this plan determines and prioritizes areas for prescribed burning, taking into consideration veld age, rare and endangered species, alien clearing etc.

The reasons for conducting prescribed burns in fynbos vegetation are:

a) To reduce fire hazards by reducing the unnecessary “fuel” accumulated in field as a result of Alien Plant Clearing operations

b) To rejuvenate the fire-adapted and fire-dependent fynbos vegetation

c) To form an essential part of control operations aimed at eliminating invasive alien plants

Weather-permitting, TMNP is planning to undertake prescribed burning at:

Cape Point (including Pheiffer and Jupiter Street in Ocean View)

Tokai Plantation

Cecilia (Close to Kirstenbosch)

Newlands

Schotekloof (Cape Town)

Twelve Apostle Battery,

Karbonkelberg,

Constantia Nek, and

Kloofnekbos

Residents in the adjoining areas of the park should be assured that Park management will do their best to minimize any possible inconvenience to adjacent households during the preparatory work and burning operations. Where adjacent properties to the park may be affected by a prescribed burn, Park management will make an effort to inform such landowners and residents in good time of the intent to carry out a burn.

When the burn occurs, surrounding residents are advised to please keep their windows shut while burning takes place. Flammable items such as gas canisters should be removed from outside areas and laundry should be taken off washing lines to prevent odour contamination from the smoke.