Residents warned of longer waiting times and delays at Groote Schuur due to recent blaze

Groote Schuur Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs confirmed that due to the damage caused by the fire, hospital phone lines and emails will be intermittent.

Jacobs said residents might experience difficulty in reaching the hospital and that waiting times would also be affected, leading to a longer than usual waiting period.

“Your patience and understanding will be highly appreciated when trying to reach hospital staff. We are working on restoring the phone lines and emails as soon as possible,” said Jacobs.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk diverted all queries related to the fire to the City’s Fire and Rescue Service.