Picture: Supplied by the City of Cape Town

Cape Town - Firefighters are battling to contain a massive fire in the Betty’s Bay area. The fire has spread to Koggelsbaai, forcing road closures and evacuations in the Overstrand region.

“The City of Cape Town has been battling an extensive area of vegetation that is alight along the R44 in the Koggelsbaai area. The fire had spread from the Betty’s Bay area on the upper slopes of the mountain and reached the City’s jurisdictional area at around 9am,” said Theo Layne of the City’s fire and rescue services.

Firefighters from Cape Town were on the scene assisted by the ground crew of Table Mountain National Parks staff and one helicopter contracted to TNNP. As of Monday morning, the City Fire and Rescue Service was still on scene at the Koggelsbaai fire.

"Crews have remained there throughout the night monitoring the fire of the mountain. We have one fire engine, one water tanker and one skid unit on scene assisted by Nature Conservation," he added.

"At 9am on Monday, an assessment will be done as to the further crews that will be required."

On Sunday, Lane explained that the Koggelsbaai resort was being evacuated to ensure the safety of all those who were camping at the site.

“The resort is in the line of the fire,” Layne said.

“The fire was being fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind. The mountainous terrain also affected accessibility to the fire,” said Layne.

The fire was descending from above Blousteen Peak, and guests at the nearby holiday resort have been told to leave.

A dedicated team of firefighters and aerial support units were attempting to contain the damage.

The fire has claimed the life of one person and resulted in the evacuation of some residents from their homes.

Layne added that all necessary resources had been redirected to aid firefighting efforts.

Road closures were also initiated on Sunday. The City said the R44 was closed between Gordon's Bay and Rooi Els.

“The R44 Clarence Bay will remain closed throughout the night and will only open on Monday morning at around 9am,” provincial traffic Chief Kenny Africa said.

Officials said the weather and terrain were making it difficult for firefighters to beat the blaze.

Police have arrested a man for alleged contravention of the Nature Conservation Act.

[email protected]