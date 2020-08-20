Restaurant owners warned about being arrested if they disregard the curfew
Cape Town - Their owners will be arrested if restaurants not comply with the curfew, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says.
She urged businesses in the tourism sector to comply with regulations, including the curfew. “We hold regular engagements with the restaurants on this. Everyone must comply with the curfew; the consequences (of non-compliance by a restaurant) will be that the manager and the owner will be arrested,” she said.
Under the rules for level 2 of the lockdown, travel between provinces and use of beaches and parks are permitted. “Our road to recovery as a sector has begun; we will in the coming weeks consolidate inputs received on the Tourism Recovery Strategy before we submit our plan to Cabinet,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.
“Our intention is to start as soon as possible with the implementation of the recovery plan. We are mindful that this is critical as tourism is one of the pillars for the broader South African economic recovery and growth.”
The regulations for accommodation include establishments keeping occupancy rates at 50% in reception and breakfast areas, and on-site use of alcohol is permitted in licensed restaurants and bars, with the curfew starting at 10pm.
“For weddings, venues must comply with the limit of 50 people in attendance. Also permitted to open are amusement parks, family entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, science centres and nature and game reserves and national parks.
Tourism has been the hardest-hit sector during the lockdown, with over 600000 jobs under threat. Tourism Business Council of SA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said: “We want patrons to know that coming to establishments is safe.
“The idea of being out and about again may seem daunting; however the protocols ensure a great, uncompromised experience, with appropriate safety processes embedded ... Patrons now have the option to look for establishments displaying the Travel Safe Eat Safe decal, indicating they are adhering to these ... protocols.”
Cape Argus