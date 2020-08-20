Restaurant owners warned about being arrested if they disregard the curfew

Cape Town - Their owners will be arrested if restaurants not comply with the curfew, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says.

She urged businesses in the tourism sector to comply with regulations, including the curfew. “We hold regular engagements with the restaurants on this. Everyone must comply with the curfew; the consequences (of non-compliance by a restaurant) will be that the manager and the owner will be arrested,” she said.

Under the rules for level 2 of the lockdown, travel between provinces and use of beaches and parks are permitted. “Our road to recovery as a sector has begun; we will in the coming weeks consolidate inputs received on the Tourism Recovery Strategy before we submit our plan to Cabinet,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

“Our intention is to start as soon as possible with the implementation of the recovery plan. We are mindful that this is critical as tourism is one of the pillars for the broader South African economic recovery and growth.”

The regulations for accommodation include establishments keeping occupancy rates at 50% in reception and breakfast areas, and on-site use of alcohol is permitted in licensed restaurants and bars, with the curfew starting at 10pm.