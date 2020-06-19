Restaurants, casinos, hotels and salons in Cape Town prepare for reopening

Cape Town - The owners of hair salons, restaurants, casinos, hotels and cinemas expressed joy after the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that they could be open for business soon provided they adhered to safety protocols. Sun International chief executive Anthony Leeming said the group welcomed the announcement by the president that it could soon reopen its resorts, hotels, casinos and restaurants. The group was well prepared for the reopening of its operations. “We have put in place world-class health and safety protocols, which are considerably beyond what is required,” Leeming said. “Our properties will observe strict head counts and social distancing rules. Prior to the lockdown, we had introduced social distancing queue management, while every alternative seat at our casino slot machines and tables was removed to create space between customers.

“Our restaurant layouts were also reconfigured to increase space between tables and meet head-count limits.

“We had also introduced stringent and comprehensive cleaning, sanitising and front and back-of-house food handling and housekeeping procedures.”

Cape Town Tourism chief executive Enver Duminy said they were seeking further clarity from the government regarding the easing of the restrictions.

“Lately, however, tourism businesses have clearly been struggling, so this partial opening of the industry, albeit at limited capacity, comes as a relief as many people’s jobs and livelihoods are on the line,” he said.

“For Cape Town Tourism, specifically, we are thrilled that this partial reopening will mean that many of our member businesses are able to start operating again, and this comes at a time when it is most needed.”

Restaurant Association of SA chief executive Wendy Alberts said the industry was delighted with the news.

“We are having huge celebrations, and this is certainly going to rebuild the industry that’s been the hardest hit by this lockdown,” she said.

“Restaurants are very excited to start working. This is their livelihood and their passion, so you can certainly imagine how excited they are to start preparing for customers.”

Due to gatherings of more than 50 people being prohibited, a number of shows, festivals and performances were cancelled.

It also resulted in the postponement of internationally acclaimed festivals. Fugard Theatre general manager Lamees Albertus said they were awaiting details of restrictions regarding their reopening.

“Considering the intricacies of creating and presenting theatre, and social distancing, personal protection equipment and sterilisation requirements, we cannot see how theatre will be able to operate under any restrictions for it to be financially viable.

“For the time being, possible liabilities and losses far outweigh the possibility of opening our doors,” Albertus said.

Ramaphosa said: “Following further discussions with industry representatives on stringent prevention protocols, and after advice from scientists and consultation with premiers, Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions on certain other economic activities.

“These activities include restaurants for ‘sit-down’ meals, accredited and licensed accommodation, with the exception of home-sharing accommodation like Airbnb, conferences and meetings for business purposes, and in line with restrictions on public gatherings.

“Cinemas and theatres, to be aligned to limitations on the gathering of people; casinos, personal care services, including hairdressers and beauty services, and non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, cricket and others.

“Contact sports will be allowed only for training and modified activities, with restricted use of facilities.”

