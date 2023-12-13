Cape Town – The refurbishment of the iconic Muizenberg beach huts has been completed ahead of an expected booming festive tourism season at Cape Town’s most popular beach. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis visited the completed huts on Tuesday, together with Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.

The completion of the Muizenberg Huts Refurbishment Project is a partnership with the City which builds on the excellent work done by the Friends of the Muizenberg Huts. “It was wonderful to see the completed restoration of the Muizenberg Huts today, just in time for what will be a record festive tourism season. “I must especially thank the Friends of the Muizenberg Huts for their partnership to preserve this proud Cape Town tourism icon.

"As Capetonians, let's take good care of this special heritage symbol when using the huts. When we take pride in our tourism offering, our city reaps the economic and job creation benefits," said Hill-Lewis. The final project phase entailed the refurbishment of 26 double huts and 10 single huts. Construction work started on September 18 and was completed on schedule before the start of the holidays. The scope of work included: