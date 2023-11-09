Cape Town - The restoration of the Rhodes Memorial Estate, which was gutted by fire in April 2021, will now finally get under way, South African National Parks (SANParks) announced. Park manager for Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Megan Taplin, said this announcement comes after a rigorous process for an appointment of a suitable architectural service provider with a deep knowledge in Heritage building structures.

“This establishment, which forms an integral part of the TMNP, will receive a new lease of life following the appointment Gabriel Fagan Architects.” The appointed company’s scope of work includes the drawing of plans for the tea room and associated ablutions, and to consult with Heritage Western Cape on compliance measures. Taplin said it is important to consider the extent of damage that was caused by the fire and the work that needs to be done.

“This necessitate additional funding, which we have fortunately secured from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) along with the insurance funding which was not sufficient to cater for all the work needed.” She said once this restoration work is completed, a Request for Proposals (RFP) will be advertised for an operator for the tea room and associated activities. “This RFP will be issued in line with the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Toolkit for Tourism, and in compliance with the National Treasury Regulations in terms of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999.”