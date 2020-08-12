Restriction on foreign crews at the Port of Cape Town has been lifted

Cape Town - The ban imposed on foreign crew changes at the Port of Cape Town has been lifted, but strict procedures will be communicated to them, says port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana.

The lifting of the ban, which was imposed in March in accordance with the lockdown regulations, is just one of the measures that have been taken to ensure a return to normal operations at the port. Passenger travel, however, remained banned.

In an update, Dweba-Kwetana said: “Vessel berthing at the Cape Town Container Terminal will now take place on arrival, and the Container Terminal Operations Contract (CTOC), which guarantees a berth on arrival, will be resumed on request, much to the delight of stakeholders.

“We thank our stakeholders throughout the port system for the support we received while in the midst of the Covid-19 storm. While the storm has abated, it is far from over and we can’t afford to become complacent.

“By August 7, the port had reduced vessel waiting time at anchorage and berthing delays clearing the serious backlog of queued vessels and terminal congestion that had been experienced due to the lockdown, Covid-19 and operational challenges. The Multipurpose Terminal will be presenting its recovery plan soon.”