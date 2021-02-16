Resumption of train service to Langa 'one step of many' still needed

Cape Town - There were a lot of happy faces as passengers welcomed the return of trains on the beleaguered central line in a limited services from Cape Town to Langa. The first train, number 9902, was welcomed by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board chairperson, Leonard Ramatlakane, and Metrorail's acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, as they travelled to Langa train station. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the resumption of the service was one step of many that they still needed to take in ensuring that a full return is realised. The United Commuters Voice spokesperson João Jardim said they were not informed about the resumption of the service. Only one line would be available for operations. Six trains would operate daily from Cape Town to Langa and six from Langa to Cape Town. However, Prasa said no trains would be offered on the line over the weekends until the demand warrants it.

Ramatlakane said the service between Cape Town and Langa was expected to be widely welcomed by cash-strapped commuters who have been spending more than 40% of their disposable income on transport.

He said the resumption of trains services takes place after long work by Prasa employees costing millions. Phase one of the service will stop at Langa station to allow further repairs on tracks from Langa to Chris Hani, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the resumption of the service was one step of many that they still needed to take in ensuring that a full return is realised. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Land invaders living on the tracks would be resettled in Langa and Philippi, and the City and provincial government would assist with alternative safer sites as a matter of urgency.

Ramatlakane reiterated that Prasa owed it to communities to re-introduce a reliable, safe and affordable public transport “during this tough Covid-19 and economic times”.

He said the board and Prasa officials recently issued the illegal shack dwellers in Siyahlala informal settlement with 10 days’ notice to vacate the tracks of the central line in order to repair it and resume the train service.

"Prasa’s move follows in the wake of the minister of transport’s engagement with the illegal occupants requesting them to peacefully move from Prasa’s servitude. The presence of illegal settlements is a major impediment to construction work on phase 2 from Langa to Khayelitsha," said Ramatlakane.

