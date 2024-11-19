Resurfacing of roads in Rondebosch to last until January

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s urban mobility directorate has advised road users, businesses and the broader public of roadworks along Main Road, between Percy Road and Church Street, and isolated sections of Durban Road in Rondebosch. The work starts today, 18 November 2024 until Friday, 24 January 2025, between 6pm and 6am, Sunday evenings to Friday mornings, weather permitting.

Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas said: “The City would like to thank all affected residents and businesses for their patience during the course of these roadworks. “This resurfacing project will be suspended over the festive break, from Friday, 13 December 2024 until Monday, 13 January 2025. “The regular maintenance of roads prolongs the longevity of the City’s road network and ensures that we can keep Cape Town moving.”