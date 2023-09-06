Retail sector made a bold comeback in 2022, with various businesses launching in the CBD

Cape Town - Entertainment facilities including nightlife businesses and art galleries are among the top retail sector businesses that showed immense growth in 2022, according to the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). The not-for-profit company made the revelation in its recent annual State of Cape Town Central City Report (SCCR), stating that in 2022 the retail economy made a notable recovery after going through a stale phase during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CCID said the total number of retailers operating in the inner city surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels. The value of all property investment into the Cape Town CBD in 2022, conservatively estimated, stood at R3.555 billion with 22 developments or redevelopments on the cards. Commenting on the report’s record findings, CCD chairperson and CEO of Boxwood Property Fund Rob Kane said while the CBD faced very real economic challenges during the pandemic, it had worked to put Covid-19 behind it, turning the corner in 2022 and now 2023 ushering in a new dawn for the Cape Town CBD.

Kane said: “Our economy stabilised and experienced growth, with the City of Cape Town’s 2022 property evaluation estimating the value of all property in the CBD to be R42.9 billion. The report reveals that the retail sector rebounded strongly, with the number of businesses increasing from 2 981 in 2021 to 3 116 in 2022.” “Of these 3 116 business entities, retail is the biggest sector, and it grew by 80 businesses, from 1 163 entities in 2021 to 1 243 in 2022. Behind these statistics are resilient, resourceful entrepreneurs who kept the faith, read the changing market, and made strategic business decisions to keep their doors open,” he said. Adding to Kane’s sentiments, CCID CEO Tasso Evangelinos said every year, the redevelopment and renovation of commercial buildings in the Cape Town CBD ensured that retail space was not constant.

Evangelinos said last year, new retailers had opened their doors as footfall and business activity returned to pre-pandemic levels, leading to a steady improvement in retail vacancy rates. In the SCCR, the CCID also reported that the total volume of retail space available in the four precincts that make up the CCID’s 1.6 k m² inner-city footprint amounted to 271 209 m², which is an increase of 0.1 % from the 271 040 m² recorded in 2021. Evangelinos also revealed that according to the CCID’s Business Confidence Index, which the CCID instituted in 2020 to track business confidence levels of troubled retailers in the CBD, business confidence started to rebound in the last months of 2021 and continued into 2022 as the pandemic started to abate.